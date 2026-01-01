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<p data-start=0 data-end=55>✅ Certified | 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD | AWD | Automatic</p><p data-start=57 data-end=363>This Certified 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD is a practical and stylish SUV that offers excellent versatility, comfort, and confidence in all weather conditions. With its efficient performance, spacious interior, and intelligent 4WD system, this Escape is ideal for commuting, family use, and weekend adventures.</p><p data-start=365 data-end=864>🔹 EcoBoost Engine<br data-start=383 data-end=386>🔹 Automatic Transmission<br data-start=411 data-end=414>🔹 Intelligent 4WD / All-Wheel Drive<br data-start=450 data-end=453>🔹 Heated Front Seats<br data-start=474 data-end=477>🔹 Backup Camera<br data-start=493 data-end=496>🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming<br data-start=547 data-end=550 data-is-only-node=>🔹 Remote Start<br data-start=565 data-end=568>🔹 Power Driver Seat<br data-start=588 data-end=591>🔹 Dual Climate Control<br data-start=614 data-end=617>🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls<br data-start=658 data-end=661>🔹 Cruise Control<br data-start=678 data-end=681>🔹 Push Button Start<br data-start=701 data-end=704>🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br data-start=737 data-end=740>🔹 Alloy Wheels<br data-start=755 data-end=758>🔹 Traction Control & ABS<br data-start=783 data-end=786>🔹 Spacious, Comfortable & Fuel Efficient SUV<br data-start=831 data-end=834>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p data-start=866 data-end=926>📍 Visit Us:<br data-start=878 data-end=881>74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p data-start=928 data-end=980>📞 Call or Text:<br data-start=944 data-end=947>(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p data-start=982 data-end=1015>📧 Email:<br data-start=991 data-end=994><a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=994 data-end=1013>gusmarkos@gmail.com</a></p><p data-start=1017 data-end=1073>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today</p><p data-start=1075 data-end=1332>🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership<br data-start=1126 data-end=1129>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free<br data-start=1174 data-end=1177>✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing<br data-start=1225 data-end=1228>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle<br data-start=1278 data-end=1281>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You</p><p data-start=1334 data-end=1478 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options<br data-start=1398 data-end=1401>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available<br data-start=1435 data-end=1438>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p>

2018 Ford Escape

Details Description Features

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2018 Ford Escape

SE

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14127412

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

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VIN 1FMCU9GD7JUA59163

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD | AWD | Automatic

This Certified 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD is a practical and stylish SUV that offers excellent versatility, comfort, and confidence in all weather conditions. With its efficient performance, spacious interior, and intelligent 4WD system, this Escape is ideal for commuting, family use, and weekend adventures.

🔹 EcoBoost Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 Intelligent 4WD / All-Wheel Drive
🔹 Heated Front Seats
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Remote Start
🔹 Power Driver Seat
🔹 Dual Climate Control
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Push Button Start
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Spacious, Comfortable & Fuel Efficient SUV
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today

🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You

💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
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2018 Ford Escape