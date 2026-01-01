$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD | AWD | Automatic
This Certified 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD is a practical and stylish SUV that offers excellent versatility, comfort, and confidence in all weather conditions. With its efficient performance, spacious interior, and intelligent 4WD system, this Escape is ideal for commuting, family use, and weekend adventures.
🔹 EcoBoost Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 Intelligent 4WD / All-Wheel Drive
🔹 Heated Front Seats
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Remote Start
🔹 Power Driver Seat
🔹 Dual Climate Control
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Push Button Start
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Spacious, Comfortable & Fuel Efficient SUV
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today
🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You
💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
Vehicle Features
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