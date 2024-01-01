Menu
2018 Ford F-150

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew / B. CAM / NAVI / LTHR

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew / B. CAM / NAVI / LTHR

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

905-545-1555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP8JFC20064

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0064
  • Mileage 0

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans!

 

Apply Online @ Daleo Motors down payment may be required

 

The 2018 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab Short Bed offers comfort and convenience with leather seats and a navigation system. Its backup camera and great service records highlight its well-maintained condition and added safety features.

 

 

Feel free to view our CarFax here -> A0064

 

Hamilton's Auto Sales & Financing Experts!

 

Main Office: 1575 Main St. E.

 

With over 30 years experience servicing the Hamilton area, we can help!

 

Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing.

 

Apply Online Now at Daleo Motors for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

 

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING!

 

The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES!

 

Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee.

 

We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive our vehicles.

 

 

Certification included at no extra cost.

 

 

All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

 

Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.

 

All of our vehicles are priced based on year, make, model, kms and condition.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Automatic Headlights

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Daleo Motors

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Daleo Motors

905-545-1555

2018 Ford F-150