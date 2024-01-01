$26,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew / B. CAM / NAVI / LTHR
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew / B. CAM / NAVI / LTHR
Location
Daleo Motors
1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4
905-545-1555
Certified
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0064
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans!
Apply Online @ Daleo Motors down payment may be required
The 2018 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab Short Bed offers comfort and convenience with leather seats and a navigation system. Its backup camera and great service records highlight its well-maintained condition and added safety features.
Feel free to view our CarFax here -> A0064
Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts!
Main Office: 1575 Main St. E.
With over 30 years experience servicing the Hamilton area, we can help!
Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing.
Apply Online Now at Daleo Motors for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.
At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING!
The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES!
Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee.
We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive our vehicles.
Certification included at no extra cost.
All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST
Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.
All of our vehicles are priced based on year, make, model, kms and condition.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Daleo Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Daleo Motors
Daleo Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-545-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-545-1555