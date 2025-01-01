Menu
<p></p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2018 Ford F-150

163,623 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT

12961181

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,623KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E52JFC18387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,623 KM

4x4
Automatic

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2018 Ford F-150