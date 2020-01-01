Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

8 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Flex Fuel Capability

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

A/T

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Smart Device Integration

10-Speed A/T

