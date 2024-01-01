Menu
NEW INVENTORY ALERT!!

2018 FORD FOCUS SE

ONLY 37,994 KMS!

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licensing 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accommodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY!

2018 Ford Focus

37,994 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Focus

SE

2018 Ford Focus

SE

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,994KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3F27JL248226

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5812
  • Mileage 37,994 KM

NEW INVENTORY ALERT!!

 

2018 FORD FOCUS SE

 

ONLY 37,994 KMS!

 

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licensing 

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accommodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2018 Ford Focus