2018 Ford Focus

60,477 KM

Details Description

$24,992

+ tax & licensing
$24,992

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Chrysler Dodge Inc.

905-561-0314

2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

ST ST HATCH

2018 Ford Focus

ST ST HATCH

Location

Taylor Chrysler Dodge Inc.

260 Centennial Parkway North, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X4

905-561-0314

$24,992

+ taxes & licensing

60,477KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5929134
  • Stock #: L8095A
  • VIN: 1FADP3L94JL290256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Taylor Chrysler Dodge has been a trusted new car dealership since 1980 and is committed to customer satisfaction. We are a family owned business that is proud to serve the Hamilton and Stoney Creek area but have many satisfied customers from Grimsby, Beamsville, Smithville, Dunnville, Binbrook, Waterdown and the Burlington-Oakville region. Our 5 acre lot allows for us to stock as many as 300 vehicles at any given time so you have a great selection to choose from. We are located only seconds off the QEW and Redhill Expressway at the Corner of Centennial Pkwy North and Barton Street East. Easy to Deal with Because We Care! Taylor Chrysler Dodge, Your One-Stop Automotive Shop.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Chrysler Dodge Inc.

Taylor Chrysler Dodge Inc.

260 Centennial Parkway North, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X4

