Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Focus

50,426 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

Rs

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Focus

Rs

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,426KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6119871
  • VIN: WF0DP3TH4J4126909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,426 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW INVENTORY ALERT!!!

 

RARE ITEM!!

 

2018 FORD FOCUS RS - IN NITRO BLUE!

 

LOW KM'S  - WELL MAINTAINED - ALL SCHEDULED SERVICES - BALANCE OF FORD FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!!

 

ONLY $ 42,995.00!

 

GET YOUR DREAM RALLY CAR AND CALL US TODAY !!

 

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing 

 

Once the vehicle is purchased with the additional fees listed above the new owner will receive a vehicle safety certification and valid E-TEST.

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

2018 Ford Focus Rs
 50,426 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Taurus SEL
 204,789 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 190,155 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5524

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory