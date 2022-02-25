$52,995+ tax & licensing
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
905-388-6396
2018 Ford Transit 250
2018 Ford Transit 250
CERTIFIED AND READY!
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
56,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8354217
- Stock #: 00H1606
- VIN: 1FTYR1ZMXJKA18581
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00H1606
- Mileage 56,574 KM
Recent Arrival!
3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9