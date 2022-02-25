Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Transit 250

56,574 KM

Details Description Features

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Transit 250

2018 Ford Transit 250

CERTIFIED AND READY!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit 250

CERTIFIED AND READY!

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

  1. 8354217
  2. 8354217
  3. 8354217
  4. 8354217
  5. 8354217
  6. 8354217
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8354217
  • Stock #: 00H1606
  • VIN: 1FTYR1ZMXJKA18581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00H1606
  • Mileage 56,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2019 Dodge Challenge...
 57,271 KM
$42,985 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 45,828 KM
$55,985 + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Corsair...
 29,729 KM
$45,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

Call Dealer

905-388-XXXX

(click to show)

905-388-6396

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory