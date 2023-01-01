Menu
2018 Ford Transit Connect

174,975 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

2018 Ford Transit Connect

2018 Ford Transit Connect

Van XL,SHELVES

2018 Ford Transit Connect

Van XL,SHELVES

Location

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,975KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10180323
  • Stock #: 374221
  • VIN: nm0ls7e70j1374221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 374221
  • Mileage 174,975 KM

Vehicle Description

4 cly auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd power windows power door locks SHELVES key less entry certified

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

