2018 Ford Transit Connect
Van XL,SHELVES
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
174,975KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
4 cly auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd power windows power door locks SHELVES key less entry certified
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
