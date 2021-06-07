Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

34,908 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

SLE

Location

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

34,908KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7310396
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC9JG621093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,908 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW INVENTORY ALERT

 

2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE IN BEAUITUL RED! 

ONLY 34,908 KM !!!!

 

COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $39,995.00

 

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing 

 

Once the vehicle is purchased with the additional fees listed above the new owner will receive a vehicle safety certification and valid E-TEST.

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

