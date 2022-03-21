Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

33,907 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,907KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8957623
  • Stock #: 8774
  • VIN: 1GTN1LEC5JZ158774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,907 KM

Vehicle Description


OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
HID Headlights
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

