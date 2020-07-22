Menu
2018 Honda Civic

13,073 KM

Details Description

$22,975

+ tax & licensing
Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

EX-T | LOW KM'S | ONE OWNER | EXT WARR |

EX-T | LOW KM'S | ONE OWNER | EXT WARR |

Location

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

13,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5524620
  • Stock #: D20066A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F48JH101769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,073 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our pre-owned vehicles go through a 144 point inspection. Purchase a used vehicle with confidence at DeWildt Chrysler Dodge Jeep. We are not responsible for incorrectly listed equipment, clerical errors, misinformation, price errors or delays in price changes, picture content. INSPECT VEHICLE FOR CORRECT EQUIPMENT BEFORE TAKING DELIVERY. Prices subject to change without notice. All vehicles subject to prior sale. ALL VEHICLES INCLUDE ONE KEY/REMOTE (if applicable) BUT SOME MAY INCLUDE TWO KEYS/REMOTES. Vehicles may have road chips, scratches, scuffs, etc. Depending on vehicle's age, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Missing keys and floor mats may be obtained at dealer's internal cost.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

