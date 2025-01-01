$19,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Honda CR-V
EX
2018 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,794KM
VIN 2HKRW2H51JH117821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 158,794 KM
Vehicle Description
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.20% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wayne's Auto World
2018 Honda CR-V EX 158,794 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Sport Fx4 175,769 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape Titanium 119,898 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wayne's Auto World
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-544-XXXX(click to show)
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Wayne's Auto World
905-544-5568
2018 Honda CR-V