2018 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 3 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8814449

8814449 Stock #: A4160

A4160 VIN: 2HKRW2H24JH114160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A4160

Mileage 97,335 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.