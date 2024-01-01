$10,995+ tax & licensing
GL MANUAL
Location
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL Manual,excellent conditions,2 previous owners,carfax shows aminor claim ,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=oo%2F074J0sogcrVbJ%2Ba6Yk6kwLeWOhiWa
Get ready to experience the smooth ride and reliable performance of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL Manual, now available at GC Motors! This sleek white sedan boasts a spacious black interior, making it a stylish and practical choice for any driver. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine, ready to tackle your daily commute with ease. With a manual transmission, this Elantra puts you in control, offering an engaging driving experience. With 193,000km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to hit the road and take you where you need to go.
This Elantra is packed with features designed to enhance your driving comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keeping you connected while on the go. Stay safe with features like Blind Spot Monitor and a rearview camera, providing you with an extra layer of awareness. Stay warm and comfortable in the colder months with heated seats, steering wheel, and mirrors. The Elantra also includes a comprehensive security system to give you peace of mind, ensuring your vehicle is safe and secure.
This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL Manual is a great option for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich sedan at an affordable price. Come see it in person at GC Motors and experience the smooth ride and driver-focused design of this popular Hyundai model.
