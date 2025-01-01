$8,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL AUTO
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified – 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL
🚗 Sleek, Reliable, and Feature-Packed!
The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL delivers a perfect mix of efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology. Whether you're commuting or heading out on a road trip, this sedan is built to impress.
Key Features:
✅ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine with Automatic Transmission – Smooth and efficient performance
✅ Front-Wheel Drive – Stable handling in all conditions
✅ Back-Up Camera – Enhanced safety and parking ease
✅ Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel – Stay warm in Canadian winters
✅ Blind Spot Monitoring System – Added safety on the road
✅ Power Side Mirrors – Convenient adjustments
✅ AM/FM/MP3/Satellite Radio (SiriusXM) – Enjoy your favorite tunes
✅ Bluetooth & Auxiliary Port – Stay connected on the go
✅ Air Conditioning & Rear Defogger – Comfortable in all seasons
✅ Cruise Control – Smooth highway driving
✅ Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Doors – Convenience at your fingertips
✅ Remote Keyless Entry – Quick and easy access
📅 Book Your Test Drive Today!
🚗 Buy From Home – 100% Online Car Shopping Available!
We offer financing and delivery options, so you can shop from the comfort of your home.
✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership – Buy with Confidence!
All our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED, including Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims, and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada.
🔍 Looking for a Different Vehicle?
We sell all makes and models—if we don’t have what you’re looking for, we’ll find it for you! We also welcome all trade-ins.
📍 Visit Us at 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🚘 Need Delivery Anywhere in Ontario? No Problem!
We’ll bring the vehicle right to your doorstep! Ask us about our Customer Travel Program.
Drive home in this affordable, feature-packed Hyundai Elantra today! 🚗💨
