2018 Hyundai Elantra

39,856 KM

Details Features

$22,088

+ tax & licensing
Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

GL SE

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

39,856KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8972134
  • Stock #: SP23034A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0JU580227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,856 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic

