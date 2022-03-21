$22,088+ tax & licensing
$22,088
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Hamilton
905-547-7726
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE
Location
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
905-547-7726
$22,088
+ taxes & licensing
39,856KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8972134
- Stock #: SP23034A
- VIN: KMHD84LF0JU580227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,856 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8