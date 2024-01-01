Menu
One Owner/Certified 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Hatchback equipped with 1.6L 4CYL Gas/Electric Hybrid, Automatic Transmission, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, AM/FM/XM Radio, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cloth Seats, Side Front Air Bags, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Wheel, ABS, Rear Defogger, Rear Spoiler, Tinted Glass, Hard Top, Comes with Two Keys and MUCH MORE. Book Your Test Drive Today!

Bridgestone Winter Tires Set With Black Rims Available For This Vehicle. Like New Condition!

 

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don't have what youre looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldnt be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Were Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!

186,353 KM

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,353KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHC75LC6JU070930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,353 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner/Certified 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Hatchback equipped with 1.6L 4CYL Gas/Electric Hybrid, Automatic Transmission, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, AM/FM/XM Radio, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cloth Seats, Side Front Air Bags, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Wheel, ABS, Rear Defogger, Rear Spoiler, Tinted Glass, Hard Top, Comes with Two Keys and MUCH MORE. Book Your Test Drive Today!

Bridgestone Winter Tires Set With Black Rims Available For This Vehicle. Like New Condition!

 

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

