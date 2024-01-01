$12,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai IONIQ
Blue Hatchback
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,353 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner/Certified 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Hatchback equipped with 1.6L 4CYL Gas/Electric Hybrid, Automatic Transmission, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, AM/FM/XM Radio, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cloth Seats, Side Front Air Bags, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Wheel, ABS, Rear Defogger, Rear Spoiler, Tinted Glass, Hard Top, Comes with Two Keys and MUCH MORE. Book Your Test Drive Today!
Bridgestone Winter Tires Set With Black Rims Available For This Vehicle. Like New Condition!
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!
