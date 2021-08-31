Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

79,629 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited 2.0t All Wheel Drive One Owner Certified

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited 2.0t All Wheel Drive One Owner Certified

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,629KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7688770
  • Stock #: A210489
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLA7JH086643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 79,629 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


2.0T Limited I4 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic

Panoramic Moonroof, Navigation, Leather Interior, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ventilated front seats.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

