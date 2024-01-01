$14,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$14,499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this certified pre-owned 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L SE AWD Automatic with Leather seats. This sleek black SUV is equipped with all the features you need to make your daily commute or weekend adventure a breeze. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any terrain, while the luxurious leather interior provides comfort and style. This Santa Fe Sport has travelled 173,400km and is ready for many more adventures.
The Santa Fe Sport is packed with features that will enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with the integrated AM/FM radio, CD player, MP3 player, and satellite radio. Enjoy a comfortable ride with the heated front seats and steering wheel, and keep your passengers warm with the climate control system. The rear-view camera and blind spot monitor will give you peace of mind when maneuvering in tight spaces, and the keyless entry makes getting in and out a breeze.
Here are 5 features that truly make this Santa Fe Sport stand out:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Get peace of mind with our comprehensive certification program, ensuring quality and reliability.
- All-Wheel Drive: Embrace all weather conditions with confidence.
- Leather Interior: Enjoy the luxurious feel of premium leather seats.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable during those chilly Canadian winters.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added safety and awareness, reducing the risk of accidents.
Don't miss your chance to own this fantastic SUV. Visit GG Cars today to learn more.
[Certified] 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Navigation, Back up Camera, Panoramic Roof, Heated Steering wheel, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Differential locks, Power Side Mirrors, Fog Lights, AM/FM CD/MP3 Player With an Auxiliary port, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Remote Keyless Entry. Rear parking sensors. Book An Appointment To Come In For A Test Drive.
We Also Offer 100% Online Buy Cars Online Complete With Financing And Delivery! We Remain Committed To Providing You With The Support And An Amazing Promotion At These Extraordinary Times. Please Contact For Details To Take An Advantage Of These Great Offers.
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!
Vehicle Features
