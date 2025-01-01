Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 2.4L AWD,excellent conditions,one owner local vehicle,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>click or psate here for carfax; </span><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=font-size: 14px;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OJ%2FDvmQYDPb7QI4UX6%2FFy5QpOpkbUuFQ</span></span></p>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

170,000 KM

$14,995

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L AWD

12539332

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L AWD

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZTDLB0JG558378

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 2.4L AWD,excellent conditions,one owner local vehicle,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or psate here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OJ%2FDvmQYDPb7QI4UX6%2FFy5QpOpkbUuFQ

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport