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<p>2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE AWD,excellent conditions,two previous owners,clean carfax,low kilometres,safetied/certified included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=I64K7h%2FLn6aYxw6VwkS9NfuYIsIjPLeP</p>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.0T SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14232695

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.0T SE AWD

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

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Contact Seller
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Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMZUDLA1JH055470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE AWD,excellent conditions,two previous owners,clean carfax,low kilometres,safetied/certified included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=I64K7h%2FLn6aYxw6VwkS9NfuYIsIjPLeP

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
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289-700-XXXX

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289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport