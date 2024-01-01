Menu
2018 Hyundai Sonata

198,795 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL *APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACKUP CAM*

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL *APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACKUP CAM*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,795KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE24AF2JH691174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,795 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing available

Apple carplay

Android Auto 

Lane assistance

Rear cross traffic alert

Backup camera

Eco mode

Sports mode

Comfort mode

Heated seats

Cruise control

USB

Auxiliary Input

Air Conditioning

Power locks

Power windows

Power mirrors

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

