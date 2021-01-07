+ taxes & licensing
905-312-0090
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7
905-312-0090
+ taxes & licensing
RUBICON RECON EDITION!!! PRISTINE CONIDITION!!! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED!!! NAVIAGTION!!! LED LIGHTING!!! TRAILER TOW PKG!!! LEATHER SEATS!!! 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon 4x4 equipped with the award-winning 3.6L Pentastar engine and 6 speed manual transmission. Factory options include leather seats, LED lighting group, connectivity group, trailer tow group, heated front seats, GPS navigation, bluetooth, black 3-piece hardtop, steel bumpers, HD rock rails with step pad, 4:1 Rock-Trac HD Part Time 4WD system, security alarm, MOPAR black tail lamp guards, and 6.5 inch touch screen display. This one owner Wrangler is accident free, comes fully certified, was just proofed yearly by the previous owner, balance of factory warranty remains, and is in showroom condition!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7