$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento
2018 Kia Sorento
Location
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,990KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA54JG370890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 101346
- Mileage 184,990 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Kia Sorento EX Fe package white with black interior one owner clean carfax no accidents loaded Fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty included looks and runs great
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
Alternate Numbers905-543-7373
$13,995
Parkdale Auto Centre
905-546-7373
2018 Kia Sorento