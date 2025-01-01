Menu
<div>2018 Kia Sorento EX Fe package white with black interior one owner clean carfax no accidents loaded Fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty included looks and runs great </div>

184,990 KM

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA54JG370890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 101346
  • Mileage 184,990 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Kia Sorento EX Fe package white with black interior one owner clean carfax no accidents loaded Fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty included looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
