2018 Kia Sorento

92,719 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

3.3L EX

Location

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

92,719KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8972146
  • Stock #: P10941
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA52JG343445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P10941
  • Mileage 92,719 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

