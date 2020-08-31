Menu
2018 Kia Sportage

0 KM

Details Description

$21,975

+ tax & licensing
$21,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

EX | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | 1 OWNER |

2018 Kia Sportage

EX | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | 1 OWNER |

Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

$21,975

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5816556
  • Stock #: JW21002A
  • VIN: KNDPNCACXJ7405365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!! REMOTE START!!! ONE OWNER!!! HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLUETOOTH!!! 2018 Kia Sportage EX All Wheel Drive equipped with the 2.4L engine and sutomatic transmission. Factory options include heated seats, rmote start system, backup camera, bluetooth, apple carplay, android auto, leather seats, and all wheel drive capability. This one owner trade is accident free, comes fully certified, and balance of factory warranty remains!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

