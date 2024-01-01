$16,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mazda CX-3
GS ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 54000KM
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
54,280KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jm1dkdc75j0302591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,280 KM
Vehicle Description
accident free, only 54000km,GSmodel,alloys,heated seats and steering wheel, navigation,back-up camera safety included, no added fees, excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service
Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-318-XXXX(click to show)
