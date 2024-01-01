Menu
<p>accident free, only 54000km,GSmodel,alloys,heated seats and steering wheel, navigation,back-up camera safety included, no added fees, excellent condition</p>

2018 Mazda CX-3

54,280 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-3

GS ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 54000KM

11971236

2018 Mazda CX-3

GS ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 54000KM

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,280KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jm1dkdc75j0302591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,280 KM

Vehicle Description

accident free, only 54000km,GSmodel,alloys,heated seats and steering wheel, navigation,back-up camera safety included, no added fees, excellent condition

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2018 Mazda CX-3