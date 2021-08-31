Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-5

54,971 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS NAVIGATION ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS NAVIGATION ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS CERTIFIED

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

  1. 7594981
  2. 7594981
  3. 7594981
  4. 7594981
  5. 7594981
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7594981
  • Stock #: J0H1443
  • VIN: JM3KFACM9J1444959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 54,971 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


GS SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD 6-Speed Automatic

One Owner, Navigation, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2009 Toyota Corolla ...
 194,860 KM
$4,800 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 56,743 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge Titan...
 76,825 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

Call Dealer

905-388-XXXX

(click to show)

905-388-6396

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory