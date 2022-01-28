Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

210,723 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

1-888-793-5753

GS AWD, MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH

Car Nation Canada

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

210,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8249004
  • Stock #: HN3485A
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM1J0421039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HN3485A
  • Mileage 210,723 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MAZDA CX-5 GS COMFORT PACKAGE . ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AUTOMATIC,MOONROOF, SYNTHETIC LEATHER/ULTRA SUEDE SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, BLUETOOTH, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, LED HEADLIGHTS, TAIL LIGHTS, AUTOMATIC OFF HEADLIGHTS, POWER LIFTGATE, 17 INCH FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS  AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Price + HST 

All trades are welcome
Balance of Mazda's UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY if applicable
Low finance rates available O.A.C.
Carfax certified
Safety Inspected

Mazda of Hamilton, serving the Hamilton and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments. Our Used Inventory is well reconditioned to ensure our buyers have the best ownership experience possible. Call or email Mazda of Hamilton today!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

