Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-5

46,395 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

  1. 8258688
  2. 8258688
  3. 8258688
  4. 8258688
  5. 8258688
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8258688
  • Stock #: J0H1576
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM0J0303225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 46,395 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


GS SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V AWD 6-Speed Automatic

One Owner, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Advanced Keyless Entry, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Colour Multi-Information Display, Comfort Package, Distance Recognition Support System, Forward Obstruction Warning, High Beam Control System, i-ACTIVSENSE Package, Lane-Keep Assist System, Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Package CA00 w/Comfort & i-ACTIVSENSE Packages, Pedestrian Detection, Power-Operated Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Rear Passenger Vents, Smart Brake Support.


Reviews:
* The Mazda CX-5 is highly rated for looking and feeling more expensive than it is. Since its introduction, this model has been sought-after by shoppers looking for an up-level crossover driving experience without the up-level price tag. On all elements of styling, handling, and dynamics, owners seem to be impressed. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 59,650 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 LE...
 106,002 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 114,879 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

Call Dealer

905-388-XXXX

(click to show)

905-388-6396

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory