$30,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-388-6396
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8258688
- Stock #: J0H1576
- VIN: JM3KFBCM0J0303225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 46,395 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Recent Arrival!
GS SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V AWD 6-Speed Automatic
One Owner, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Advanced Keyless Entry, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Colour Multi-Information Display, Comfort Package, Distance Recognition Support System, Forward Obstruction Warning, High Beam Control System, i-ACTIVSENSE Package, Lane-Keep Assist System, Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Package CA00 w/Comfort & i-ACTIVSENSE Packages, Pedestrian Detection, Power-Operated Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Rear Passenger Vents, Smart Brake Support.
Reviews:
* The Mazda CX-5 is highly rated for looking and feeling more expensive than it is. Since its introduction, this model has been sought-after by shoppers looking for an up-level crossover driving experience without the up-level price tag. On all elements of styling, handling, and dynamics, owners seem to be impressed. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.