2018 Mazda CX-5

31,974 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

GS

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,974 KM

All trades are welcome
Balance of Mazda's UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY if applicable
Low finance rates available O.A.C.
Carfax certified
Safety Inspected

Mazda of Hamilton, serving the Hamilton and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments. Our Used Inventory is well reconditioned to ensure our buyers have the best ownership experience possible. Call or email Mazda of Hamilton today!

 

 

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

