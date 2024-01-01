Menu
Account
Sign In
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.*** <br/>

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

134,828 KM

Details Description

$14,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX SKY Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX SKY Sport

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 11530938
  2. 11530938
  3. 11530938
  4. 11530938
  5. 11530938
  6. 11530938
  7. 11530938
  8. 11530938
  9. 11530938
  10. 11530938
  11. 11530938
  12. 11530938
  13. 11530938
  14. 11530938
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$14,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,828KM
VIN JM1BN1U72J1158083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 134,828 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX SKY Sport for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX SKY Sport 134,828 KM $14,488 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla S 155,330 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta S for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta S 203,536 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,488

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3