2018 Mazda MAZDA3

9,424 KM

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

1-888-793-5753

GX

Location

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

9,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6269250
  • Stock #: LT1041
  • VIN: 3MZBN1U76JM221797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,424 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MAZDA3 GX SEDAN 2.0L SKY-G ENGINE PRODUCING 155HP AND 150LBS/FT.  BLUETOOTH,  REAR VIEW BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AUTOMATIC OFF HEADLIGHTS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, 16 INCH WHEELS, DUAL EXHAUST, AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Price + HST 

All trades are welcome
Balance of Mazda's UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY if applicable
Low finance rates available O.A.C.
Carfax certified
Safety Inspected
7 Day exchange policy * See dealer for details
No Payment For 90 Days is a deferral program and may not apply to all model years and finance terms* See dealer for details

Mazda of Hamilton, serving the Hamilton and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments. Our Used Inventory is well reconditioned to ensure our buyers have the best ownership experience possible. Call or email Mazda of Hamilton today!


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

