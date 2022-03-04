2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 3 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8529209

8529209 Stock #: LT1212

LT1212 VIN: JM1BN1V78J1190096

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 53,314 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.