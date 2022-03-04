Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

53,314 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

1-888-793-5753

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50th Anniversary Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50th Anniversary Edition

Location

Car Nation Canada

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

1-888-793-5753

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,314KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8529209
  • Stock #: LT1212
  • VIN: JM1BN1V78J1190096

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,314 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 50...
 53,314 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 100,711 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 108,945 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Mazda of Hamilton

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-793-5753

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory