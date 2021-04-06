Menu
2018 RAM 1500

72,768 KM

Details Description

$32,975

+ tax & licensing
$32,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

EXPRESS | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM | V6 |

2018 RAM 1500

EXPRESS | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM | V6 |

Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

$32,975

+ taxes & licensing

72,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6938548
  • Stock #: UC4073
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG2JS276011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC4073
  • Mileage 72,768 KM

Vehicle Description

QUAD CAB EXPRESS!!! V6 ENGINE!!! BLUETOOTH!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! 8 SPEED TRANSMISSION!!! SPRAY-IN LINER!!! BRAND NEW TIRES!!! 2018 RAM 1500 Quad Cab 4x4 equipped with the award-winning 3.6L Pentastar engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Factory options cloth bench seat, express black accent package, LED bed lighting, 5.0 touchscreen display, spray-in bedliner, bluetooth, backup camera, abd class IV hitch. This one owner lease return was bought and serviced here since brand new, comes fully certified with BRAND NEW TIRES ALL AROUND, is accident free, and balance of factory warranty remains!!

Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

