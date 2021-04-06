+ taxes & licensing
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7
QUAD CAB EXPRESS!!! V6 ENGINE!!! BLUETOOTH!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! 8 SPEED TRANSMISSION!!! SPRAY-IN LINER!!! BRAND NEW TIRES!!! 2018 RAM 1500 Quad Cab 4x4 equipped with the award-winning 3.6L Pentastar engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Factory options cloth bench seat, express black accent package, LED bed lighting, 5.0 touchscreen display, spray-in bedliner, bluetooth, backup camera, abd class IV hitch. This one owner lease return was bought and serviced here since brand new, comes fully certified with BRAND NEW TIRES ALL AROUND, is accident free, and balance of factory warranty remains!!
