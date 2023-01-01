$41,995+ tax & licensing
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
905-312-8181
2018 RAM 2500
2018 RAM 2500
SLT, LONG BOX
Location
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
905-312-8181
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
136,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10144107
- Stock #: 222363
- VIN: 3c6tr5jt8jg222363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Stock # 222363
- Mileage 136,600 KM
Vehicle Description
v8 HEMI auto 4x4 air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd bluetooth ,BACK UP CAMERA power windows power door locks running boards ,cap , long box key less entry certified
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
