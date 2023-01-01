2018 RAM 2500

Menu
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

136,600KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10144107
  Stock #: 222363
  VIN: 3c6tr5jt8jg222363

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 222363
  • Mileage 136,600 KM

v8 HEMI auto 4x4 air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd bluetooth ,BACK UP CAMERA power windows power door locks running boards ,cap , long box key less entry certified

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

