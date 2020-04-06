Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Red Hill Toyota

2333 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

905-561-1202

$26,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,292KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4862076
  • Stock #: 70622A
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV7JW468321
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

This vehicle comes complete will a full Red Hill Toyota Certification including:



  • Guaranteed minimum of 50% remaining tread life on tires
  • Guaranteed minimum of 50% life remaining on brakes
  • Full lube, oil, and filter change
  • New wiper blades
  • Wheel locks
  • 59 Point Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
  • Carfax Canada vehicle history report.
  • Full mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning
  • Executive detailing
  • 1 year tire and rim road hazard warranty with coverage up to $5000
  • A minimum of a 3 month/6,000 km limited powertrain warranty.
  • Invitation to new owners clinic.
  • Referral program: Earn money when your friends and family shop with us!
  • Extended warranties and loan protections are available.
  • Access to the best financing options across all major financial institutions.


Why buy a car anywhere but Red Hill Toyota?

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Red Hill Toyota

Red Hill Toyota

2333 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

