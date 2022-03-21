Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

29,198 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

  1. 8783780
  2. 8783780
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,198KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8783780
  • Stock #: P10898
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV6JW739984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P10898
  • Mileage 29,198 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia of Hamilton

2018 Hyundai KONA 2....
 86,459 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SE
 34,761 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima LX
 172,494 KM
$10,626 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-7726

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory