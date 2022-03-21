$34,750+ tax & licensing
$34,750
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Hamilton
905-547-7726
2018 Toyota RAV4
2018 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
905-547-7726
$34,750
+ taxes & licensing
26,632KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8972143
- Stock #: P10943
- VIN: 2T3DFREV6JW702894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P10943
- Mileage 26,632 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Memory Seats
Premium Audio
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8