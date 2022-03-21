Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

26,632 KM

Details Features

$34,750

+ tax & licensing
$34,750

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2018 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

$34,750

+ taxes & licensing

26,632KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8972143
  • Stock #: P10943
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV6JW702894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P10943
  • Mileage 26,632 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Memory Seats
Premium Audio
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

