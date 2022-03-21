2018 Toyota RAV4

$34,750 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 6 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8972143

8972143 Stock #: P10943

P10943 VIN: 2T3DFREV6JW702894

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P10943

Mileage 26,632 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Memory Seats Additional Features Premium Audio AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.