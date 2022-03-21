Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

38,760 KM

Details Features

$31,921

+ tax & licensing
$31,921

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

LE

LE

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

$31,921

+ taxes & licensing

38,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8972155
  • Stock #: P10937
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV0JW847260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P10937
  • Mileage 38,760 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

