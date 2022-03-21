Menu
2018 Toyota Yaris

55,268 KM

Details

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2018 Toyota Yaris

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE ACCIDENT FREE 1 OWNER

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE ACCIDENT FREE 1 OWNER

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Accident Free

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

55,268KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8733614
  Stock #: ja096508
  VIN: vnkktud3xja096508

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,268 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner accident free 55000km auto a/c power options lane departure warning front collision warning heated seats back-up camera safety included no added fees or charges balance toyota warranty financing available

Balance of Factory Warranty

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
outside temp display
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
VANITY MIRRORS
Rear defogger
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Handsfree
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
4 Cylinder Engine
Steering Wheel Radio Controls
DRL

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

