2018 Toyota Yaris
LE ACCIDENT FREE 1 OWNER
55,268KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8733614
- Stock #: ja096508
- VIN: vnkktud3xja096508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,268 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner accident free 55000km auto a/c power options lane departure warning front collision warning heated seats back-up camera safety included no added fees or charges balance toyota warranty financing available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
outside temp display
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
VANITY MIRRORS
Rear defogger
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Handsfree
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
4 Cylinder Engine
Steering Wheel Radio Controls
DRL
