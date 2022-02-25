Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Golf

82,175 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

1-888-793-5753

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Base

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Base

Location

Car Nation Canada

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

1-888-793-5753

Contact Seller

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

82,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8325492
  • Stock #: LT1197
  • VIN: 3VW447AU2JM274716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,175 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 VW GOLF GTI. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFT, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, GPS NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, FENDER AUDIO SYSTEM, MOONROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, DUAL EXHAUST, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. Price + HST.

All trades are welcome
Balance of VW Canada warranty if applicable
Low finance rates available O.A.C.
Carfax certified
Safety Inspected

Mazda of Hamilton, serving the Hamilton and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments. Our Used Inventory is well reconditioned to ensure our buyers have the best ownership experience possible. Call or email Mazda of Hamilton today!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 82,175 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry XS...
 602 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 10,383 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Mazda of Hamilton

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-793-5753

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory