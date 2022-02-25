$31,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Base
Car Nation Canada
1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
$31,495
- Stock #: LT1197
- VIN: 3VW447AU2JM274716
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 82,175 KM
2018 VW GOLF GTI. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFT, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, GPS NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, FENDER AUDIO SYSTEM, MOONROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, DUAL EXHAUST, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. Price + HST.
All trades are welcome
Balance of VW Canada warranty if applicable
Low finance rates available O.A.C.
Carfax certified
Safety Inspected
Mazda of Hamilton, serving the Hamilton and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments. Our Used Inventory is well reconditioned to ensure our buyers have the best ownership experience possible. Call or email Mazda of Hamilton today!
