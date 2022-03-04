Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Acura RDX

58,124 KM

Details Features

$44,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

1-888-793-5753

Contact Seller
2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec A-SPEC

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec A-SPEC

Location

Car Nation Canada

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

1-888-793-5753

Contact Seller

$44,495

+ taxes & licensing

58,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8514671
  • Stock #: HN3596A
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H60KL803371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,124 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2015 Chevrolet Malib...
 98,757 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 37,912 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 148,335 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Mazda of Hamilton

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-793-5753

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory