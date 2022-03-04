$44,495+ tax & licensing
$44,495
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Acura RDX
A-Spec A-SPEC
1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
58,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8514671
- Stock #: HN3596A
- VIN: 5J8TC2H60KL803371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,124 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8