2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | DVD | BACKUP CAM |

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | DVD | BACKUP CAM |

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

$30,475

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4701114
  • Stock #: DC19075
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG4KR767906
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder

35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION!!! NEW CAR, QUALIFIES FOR NEW CAR RATES!! 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan equipped with the award-winning 3.6L Pentastar engine and 6 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include DVD player, 6.5 inch touch screen, rear entertainment group, baclup camera, bluetooth, full stow n go seating, fog lamps, and rear power window group. This van is a company demo, is accident free and qualifies for new car incentives!

Additional Features
  • Monotone Paint Application
  • BLACK
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • Billet Metallic
  • Single-DVD Entertainment System
  • Torino Leatherette w/Suede Inserts
  • Quick Order Package 29B 35th Anniversary Edition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

