Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,550 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9741412
  • Stock #: 704418
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg4kr704418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 704418
  • Mileage 165,550 KM

Vehicle Description

v6 auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd power windows power door locks key less entry certified

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lovely Auto Sales Limited

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 165,550 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 175,600 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 152,500 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Lovely Auto Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

Call Dealer

905-312-XXXX

(click to show)

905-312-8181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory