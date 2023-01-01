$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford EcoSport
SE
Location
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
21,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9563596
- Stock #: 1HL589
- VIN: MAJ3S2GE4KC251678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 21,313 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9