Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford EcoSport

21,313 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Contact Seller
2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

  1. 9563596
  2. 9563596
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9563596
  • Stock #: 1HL589
  • VIN: MAJ3S2GE4KC251678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,313 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2019 Ford EcoSport SE
 21,313 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 89,086 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL
 57,736 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

Call Dealer

905-388-XXXX

(click to show)

905-388-6396

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory