2019 Ford EcoSport

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 3 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9563596

9563596 Stock #: 1HL589

1HL589 VIN: MAJ3S2GE4KC251678

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 21,313 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.