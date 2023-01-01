Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

42,549 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE AWD! CERTIFIED AND READY!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SE AWD! CERTIFIED AND READY!

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

  1. 9643261
  2. 9643261
  3. 9643261
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,549KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9643261
  • Stock #: A220943
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD4KUB16386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,549 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner

SE 1.5L EcoBoost 4WD 6-Speed Automatic
Charcoal

4WD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Rear window defroster, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System.


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2019 Ford Ranger XLT...
 45,750 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Corsair...
 27,115 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion SE ...
 61,873 KM
$19,574 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
Quick Links
Directions Inventory