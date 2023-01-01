$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
2019 Ford Escape
SE AWD! CERTIFIED AND READY!
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
42,549KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: A220943
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD4KUB16386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,549 KM
Vehicle Description
SE 1.5L EcoBoost 4WD 6-Speed Automatic
Charcoal
4WD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Rear window defroster, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System.
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
