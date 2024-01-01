Menu
2019 Ford F-150

88,559 KM

Details Features

$43,936

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

2019 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

88,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E43KFC27737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 00H2336
  • Mileage 88,559 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-388-6396

2019 Ford F-150