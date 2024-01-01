$43,936+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
2019 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
$43,936
+ taxes & licensing
88,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E43KFC27737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 00H2336
- Mileage 88,559 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
