2019 Ford Mustang

$55,995 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 1 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7227092

7227092 Stock #: 1C6RR7

1C6RR7 VIN: 1C6RR7GT9ES144901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 1C6RR7

Mileage 69,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive 6 Speed Manual Additional Features Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.