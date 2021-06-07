Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

69,100 KM

Details Description Features

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

BULLITT RECARO LEATHER SEATS ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

69,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7227092
  • Stock #: 1C6RR7
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT9ES144901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 69,100 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


Bullitt 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT RWD 6-Speed Manual

One Owner, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Leather Interior, RECARO LEATHER SETS, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Equipment Group 500A, Heated front seats, MagneRide Damping System, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ventilated front seats.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

